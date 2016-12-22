When is the 2017 Rose Parade on?

The 128th Tournament of Roses Parade will happen on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

KTLA 5 Los Angeles will broadcast the parade live, beginning with pre-parade coverage at 6:00 a.m., and the parade itself – commercial free – starting at 8:00 a.m.

Following the conclusion of the live parade, KTLA 5 will broadcast multiple encores of the 2017 Rose Parade. The encores include commercial breaks.

Watch the parade on channel 5 or on KTLA’s live stream at KTLA.COM.

For 2017, the parade follows Tournament of Roses long-standing tradition known as “Never on Sunday”. Because January 1 fell on a Sunday in 2017, the parade is pushed to the next day, Monday, January 2. Click here for more info