1 Man Shot by El Monte Police After Slow Speed Pursuit

One man was shot and injured by El Monte police after a slow speed pursuit Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officers began pursuing the suspect around 9 p.m. after the driver failed to yield, police said.

The man was driving between 5 mph and 10 mph on a disabled tire in the northwest section of El Monte, according to police.

He was struck by gunfire following the pursuit around 9:35 p.m. near Esto Avenue and Haverly Street.

In a video provided to KTLA by a viewer, John Metri, officers are heard firing multiple shots followed by inaudible yelling.

The suspect is currently in unknown condition, LASD said.