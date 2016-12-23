78-Year-Old Culver City Man Has Summited 10,064-Foot Mount Baldy Nearly 750 Times

On Mt. Baldy’s rocky trails all the regulars know “Sam,” a sturdy hiker of 78 years.

By his count, Seuk Doo Kim has climbed the mountain nearly 750 times and aims to log 1,000 summits by next year.

“If you go to Baldy tomorrow, you will run into him,” said his son, David Kim. “You will never see another man who loves hiking or who is as obsessed with hiking as him.”

On a recent Sunday morning, he ascended the domed peak for the 100th day in a row.

