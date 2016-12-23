Anaheim Police Ask for Public’s Help Finding Second Car Involved in Double Fatal Street-Racing Crash

Anaheim Police officials are asking for the public’s help finding a car and its driver involved in a street-racing crash that killed two people earlier this month.

Officials released photos of the black mustang they believe drove away from the scene after the crash, returned to the area and left a second time. Police originally thought the second vehicle was red.

The cash occurred on Dec. 10 in the 1700 block of West Ball Road.

One of the vehicles involved in an apparent street race crashed into the patio of an apartment and was engulfed in flames.

Two people inside the vehicle were killed and have only been identified as being 19 years old.

Investigators believe the second vehicle involved then left the area.

“The vehicle fled the scene after the accident, but returned a minute later,” officials said in a news release. “However, after seeing the aftermath the vehicle fled again.”

Police are also interested in speaking to the driver of a tow truck that was spotted near the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Rick Alexander at 714-765-1861 or the Anaheim Police Department at 855-TIP-OCCS.