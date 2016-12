Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation has partnered with LA City Animal Services to provide free spay & neuter to low-income residents in the Los Angeles City. You can also get low cost vaccines. To learn more call 855 499-5829 or click HERE.