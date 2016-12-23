Flight Delays, Gridlock Mean Long Day Ahead for Holiday Fliers at LAX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holiday travelers heading to LAX can expect traffic gridlock and possibly delays Friday as winter storms delay flights heading to the West Coast and departing flights have to wait for their planes to arrive, airport officials said.

More than 130 flights are expected to be delayed before noon at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, said airport spokeswoman Mary Grady. Approximately 91 arrivals and 47 departures are delayed through noon, she said.

“When you’ve got that number of arrival delays, the departure delays are because they’re waiting for equipment to arrive,” Grady said.

At least nine flights were cancelled Friday going to or from LAX, according to flightaware.com.

