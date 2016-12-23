Man in Santa Mask Hands Out Candy Canes Before Robbing Bank in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video wearing a Santa Claus mask and handing out candy before robbing a bank in Memphis, Tennessee.

The robbery took place about 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Memphis City Employee Credit Union, the Memphis Police Department stated on Facebook.

Video showed the lone, mask-wearing robber handing out candy canes to employees and customers in the bank prior to the robbery.

The man even wished many of them a merry Christmas before he approached a teller and gave her a note demanding money from the cash drawer, the Police Department stated.

After receiving the money, the robber exited the bank and fled the area on foot, according to the Police Department.

The robber was described as a black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds.

He was wearing a Santa mask, red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

No arrests have been made in the case.