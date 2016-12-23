Newborn Babies Go Home in Giant Red Christmas Stockings at Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Babies born this holiday season at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach will be given to their families wrapped in a giant red Christmas stocking.

Infants born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25 will be bundled up in the holiday stocking, a tradition that began more than 50 years ago.

Many parents have been surprised and delighted by the tradition over the years, according to the hospital.

"He was about a week late so he came just in time for Christmas," said Alex Carpenter cradling his son, Henry, in the stocking. "Real excited we get to put him under the tree just in time. This is the best gift we've ever received. Our first son."

The stockings are a special way to celebrate and welcome holiday babies into the world, hospital officials said.

"So excited to get to bring him home today," said Lisa Carpenter, Henry's mother. "He's our best Christmas gift."