Rose Parade Preview #5 at Artistic Entertainment Services in Azusa

Gayle Anderson was live in Asuza to continue our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Artistic Entertainment Services in Azusa.
Today, Gayle gave us a sneak peek of the following Rose Parade Floats:
*Netflix/”Soar Beyond Imagination
*China Airlines/ “Venture to Majestic Taiwan”
*24 Hour Fitness/”Do More With Your 24”
*Penn State
*USC
The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla5
Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:
Backstage at the Parade 6:00a
Parade Countdown 7:00a
Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a
Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman
If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.
Thank you for watching!
Gayle