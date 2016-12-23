Rose Parade Preview #5 at Artistic Entertainment Services in Azusa

Posted 8:47 AM, December 23, 2016, by and , Updated at 10:15AM, December 23, 2016

Gayle Anderson was live in Asuza to continue our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Artistic Entertainment Services in Azusa.

Today, Gayle gave us a sneak peek of the following Rose Parade Floats:

*Netflix/”Soar Beyond Imagination
*China Airlines/ “Venture to Majestic Taiwan”
*24 Hour Fitness/”Do More With Your 24”
*Penn State
*USC

The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla5

Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:

Backstage at the Parade 6:00a

Parade Countdown 7:00a

Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a

Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman

