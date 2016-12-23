× SoCal Gas Prices Sink to 8-Year Low Amid Record-Setting Holiday Travel Weekend

A record 7.7 million Southern Californians will travel for the holidays starting this weekend and those going by car will enjoy the lowest gasoline prices in eight years, the Automobile Club of Southern California reported.

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area was $2.719 a gallon as of Thursday, a 17-cent drop from a year earlier, the Auto Club said in its weekly fuel report.

The average in Orange County was $2.712 a gallon Thursday, and the statewide average was $2.673 a gallon.

Pump prices in the region are down nearly $2 a gallon from the all-time highs reached in October 2012, when refinery outages and heightened fears of lower supplies in California sent prices soaring.

