‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Cardiac Episode’ on Flight to LAX

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher was hospitalized after suffering a "cardiac episode" on a flight from London to L.A. early Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Paramedics rushed Fisher, 60, to UCLA Medical Center shortly after noon once the flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the newspaper, which cited emergency officials. She was initially reported to be in critical condition.

Fisher was "in a lot of distress on the flight," a source who was not authorized to talk about the incident told the Times.

The actress' brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press that his sister was "out of emergency" and stabilized. He wouldn't provide other details to the wire service.

Airport police responded to a report of a female passenger in cardiac arrest in Terminal 7, where they found Los Angeles Fire Department personnel performing CPR on a woman, according to Officer Alicia Hernandez.

Erik Scott, an LAFD spokesman, confirmed to KTLA that paramedics went to Gate 74 at LAX for a patient on an inbound flight at 12:11 p.m., but he did not provide the person's name.

The patient was provided advanced life support and aggressively treated at the scene before being transported, Scott said.

Anna Akana, an actress and producer known for her YouTube channel, said she was on the United Airlines flight sitting near Carrie Fisher, and tweeted about the medical emergency that happened on board the plane.

According to Akana, Fisher "wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so." The United crew, as well as doctors and nurses who happened to be on the flight, sprang into action immediately, administering CPR until the flight landed, according to tweets.

News of Fisher's illness quickly spread through social media, sparking an outpouring of support for the actress.

Mark Hamill, Fisher's "Star Wars" co-star who played Luke Skywalker, tweeted: "As if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher."

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the film series, tweeted: "Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carriefisher."

Fisher, the daughter of Hollywood actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, rose to fame following the release of the first "Star Wars" movie in 1977.

She is also a published author, and has been recently been promoting her new memoir, the "Princess Diarist," which was based on diaries she wrote while filming "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope."

Fisher will once again reprise the iconic Princess Leia role in "Star Wars Episode VIII." The film is currently in post-production and is expected to come out at the end of 2017.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Jessie Pierre-Petido contributed to this story.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

@RickMalambri @bradgage no :( she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

