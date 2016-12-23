× Starbucks Offering Free Espresso Beverages at Select Stores, Including SoCal Locations, Through Jan. 2

Select Starbucks stores throughout the U.S., including multiple locations in Southern California, will be offering free espresso beverages at certain times for 10 days beginning on Friday, the company has announced.

The “Pop Up Cheer Parties,” as they are being called, will be held at 100 stores each day, with the exception of Christmas, through Jan. 2, according to Starbucks’ website.

From 1 to 2 p.m. local time, customers will be able to get a tall handcrafted espresso beverage at participating locations, as well as a “cheer card” that will provide discounts for various items.

On Friday, Southern California locations holding the “cheer parties” included stores in Los Angeles, Westwood, Long Beach, Compton, Newport Beach, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside and Thousand Oaks.

Stores participating in the promotion will change daily, and can be found by visiting www.starbucks.com/cheer.

It's time to celebrate you ❤️ Enjoy a free tall espresso drink at 100 stores per day from 1-2pm thru 1/2 #FindCheer https://t.co/AyA0AdgC7E — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 23, 2016