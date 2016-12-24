Holiday Storm Makes December Wettest Month in Downtown L.A. in 6 Years

Downtown Los Angeles got drenched over the last 24 hours as a winter storm brought record rainfall to the drought-plagued Southern California region, making December the wettest month in downtown in the last six years, the National Weather Service reported Saturday.

The rainfall total in downtown Los Angeles is currently at 4.08 inches of rain this month, which makes December the wettest month on record in downtown since December 2010 when 10.23 inches of rain fell, the NWS reported.

The winter storm caused a mess on some freeways, including Interstate 5 which was shut down in both directions in the Grapevine area Saturday morning, sent mud flowing into local neighborhoods and caused delays at Los Angeles International Airport.

But the storm also served as a ray of sunshine for the region which has been in a drought for the past five years.

Average rainfall for downtown Los Angeles in December is 1.64 inches. If no more rain falls Saturday, rainfall will be 265 percent of normal for the month of December, according to the NWS.

The rain began to dissipate Saturday morning after drenching Southern California since Friday.

The remainder of the Christmas weekend was expected to be sunny, with highs in the 60s.

