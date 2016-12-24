Mentally Ill Suspect Shot By Deputies After Stabbing Family Member in Pico Rivera: LASD

A mentally ill suspect was shot by Sheriff’s deputies Saturday after law enforcement responded to a Pico Rivera home, officials said.

Deputies were originally called to the house in the 3400 block of Greenglade Avenue around 5:10 p.m. regarding a mentally ill person stabbing a family member with scissors in the backyard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. John Haynes.

Once authorities arrived on scene the suspect confronted and approached them, leading the deputies to fire two rounds from a bean bag gun, Haynes said.

The bean bags did not deter the suspect, and deputies then shot the suspect with ammunition, he said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from LASD. The family member’s condition was unknown.