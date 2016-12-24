More Than 100 Cars, 3 Tow Trucks Stuck in Snow Near Big Bear on State Route 38; Road Closed

State Route 38 was closed Saturday night with more than 100 cars and three tow trucks stuck in the snow, officials said.

The road was closed from Angelus Oaks to four miles west of Big Bear around 7:28 p.m. due to traffic hazards and emergency work, according to Caltrans. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles from Mountain Home Village to the State Route 18 junction, but snow chains had broken off some cars in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 10 p.m., Caltrans tweeted that stuck vehicles on the southbound side of the road were beginning to move, while the northbound portion would remain closed for plowing for an unknown duration of time.