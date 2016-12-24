Powerful Storm Dumps Record Rainfall in Los Angeles; Grapevine Closed Due to Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful storm brought record rainfall totals to parts of Southern California and prompted the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine due to snow.

The California Highway Patrol said the 5 was closed in both directions at Parker Road.

The storm, the second of two systems that dumped rain in the drought-plagued region, left an inch or more of precipitation in some areas.

The National Weather Service said new rain records for the day were set at LAX (0.96 inches), Long Beach Airport (1.07) and Camarillo (1.6), among other places.