Suspected Drunk Driver Killed in El-Monte Officer Involved Shooting Following Slow-Speed Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect wanted for allegedly driving under the influence and leading El Monte police on a slow-speed pursuit Friday night, died after being shot by officers, officials reported.

The incident happened at 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Tyler Street when El Monte police tried to pull over a mid-sized SUV, but the driver failed to stop, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported in a news release.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into another motorist and continued driving until stopping at the intersection of Esto Avenue and Fieldcrest Street, officials said. As police approached the suspect's car, he allegedly drove into a cul-de-sac, turned around and drove toward the officers. At that point an officer- involved shooting occurred, sheriff's officials said.

Three El Monte police officers fired their weapons, but none were injured in the shooting, officials said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth officer suffered minor injuries when the officer collided with another car while responding to the pursuit.

No other information was released.