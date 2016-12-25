Cancer Patient Wins Pennsylvania Restaurant’s ‘Free Pizza for a Year’ Contest, Donates It to Food Bank

Josh Katrick had just walked out of his eighth round of chemotherapy when good fortune struck.

The colon cancer patient learned he’d won a competition. The prize was free pizza for a year from one of his longtime favorite neighborhood restaurants in Northampton, Pennsylvania, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.

But instead of seizing the opportunity to spend the better part of 2017 gorging on the well-deserved melted mozzarella, Katrick decided other people needed it more.

So he decided instead to give every slice away.

The local food bank is the recipient of his generosity.

“You know the saying, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’?” the 36-year-old said Sunday. “Well, when life gives you pizza, give away a slice.”

Katrick said he was inspired to pay it forward because of the generosity he had received from others during his cancer treatment.

“After everything I went through these last few months — I met so many people and have been receiving so much — I felt I wanted to give back.” Katrick said. “The food bank are very thankful. They’re amazed by it. They will put it to good use.”

Katrick has been feasting on Mario’s Pizza since he was a child, and was one of 1,200 people to enter the competition.

Contestants were told the winner would walk away with two large pizzas and soda, every month for the next year.

But after Katrick’s act of holiday kindness, the restaurant decided to extend its own.

Mario’s Pizza is doubling the prize to make sure Katrick gets his share of pizza, along with the food bank.

“I thought someone would win, they’d be excited, come in and get their pizzas and that’s it. But a story like this — to come out of a contest like that …” Giuseppe Aiello, the son of the family-run pizzeria’s co-owner, told CNN affiliate WFMZ in Allentown.

“It’s better to give than receive, and especially during this time of year, Christmas,” Aiello said.

Katrick said he had surgery for stage 2 colon cancer in August and has been receiving chemotherapy since September.

“My family and friends are amazed — so many positive reactions. Around Christmas it really brought everybody’s spirits up and made people know there are good people in the world fighting the good fight,” Katrick said.