× Communities Across Los Angeles Gather to Share Christmas Morning With Thousands of Homeless People

The line outside the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles began two days ago, as hundreds of men, women and their children waited patiently for a warm meal and a toy from Santa’s Village on Christmas morning.

Volunteers arrived early Sunday to greet them, handing out beanies and caps and jackets in the chilly hours before the Mission’s Santa’s Village opened its doors at 8 a.m.

About 2,000 children are expected to wind their way through the decorated room, select a donated book or toy, and sit down to a brunch served by about 300 volunteers. Entertainer Dick Van Dyke, a longtime Christmas regular at the mission, will be hosting all morning and milling around with a volunteer choir group.

“He’s always been a part of what we do here. It’s wonderful,” Joey Weinert, the mission’s volunteer manager, said as he ushered in more families and directed enthusiastic volunteers to their positions in Santa’s Village. “It’s been super busy. It’s going great.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.