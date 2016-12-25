English Singer George Michael Dies at 53

English singer George Michael has died at age 53, British news organizations are reporting Sunday.

The BBC cited Michael’s publicist in announcing his death. He died peacefully at home, the publicist told the news service.

Michael began his career in the 1980s with his band Wham!, and then went on to a successful solo career.

His 1987 solo debut album “Faith” won album of the year at the Grammys. He did not attend the awards ceremony, and announcers Gloria Estefan and Quincy Jones accepted on his behalf.

Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, the BBC reported. He went on to sell more than 100 million albums. He has been nominated for inclusion in the Songwriters Hall of Fame next year; inductees will be announced at a New York City ceremony in June.

Michael’s publicist issued a statement to the BBC that read, in part, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

The family asked for privacy and the publicist said there would be no further comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Michael died on Christmas Day.

Michael’s website repeatedly went down as news of his death spread Sunday afternoon. His social media accounts did not immediately confirm his death.

