Man Accused of Assault on Police Officer After Allegedly Driving Stolen Vehicle Into Ventura Patrol Car

A 26-year-man was arrested on suspicion of assault on a police officer after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into a Ventura Police officer’s car Sunday morning.

The incident occurred about 9:20 a.m. along San Pedro Street, Ventura Police said in a news release.

The officer ran the plates of a vehicle he spotted and determined the vehicle was stolen.

The police officer followed the driver who drove end of the street, which meets with the beach.

The driver, Juan Acosta, tried to get away by driving around the first officer’s car as a second officer was getting to the scene, police said.

Acosta then allegedly “intentionally drove the stolen vehicle into the front of that officer’s patrol car,” police said in the news release.

The suspect was blocked by the two cars and was not able to get away.

Acosta was arrested without further incident and was taken to Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura to be medically cleared for minor injuries.

He is expected to be booked on suspicion assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

The officers were not injured during the incident.