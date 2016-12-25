× Powerful Storm Brings Road Closures, Record Rainfall to SoCal During Christmas Holiday

The storm moved out, but the traffic troubles remain.

The heavy rainstorm that closed the Grapevine for a while Saturday continued to cause problems on some mountain roads. In the San Bernardino Mountains, Highway 38 was closed for several hours overnight due to snow that stranded about 100 cars, according to Caltrans. The cars managed to get out and the highway near Big Bear is now open.

Highway 33 was closed north of Ojai early Sunday because of snow and ice.

The storm, the second of two systems that dumped rain in the drought-plagued region, left an inch or more of precipitation in some areas. Together, the fronts helped make December the wettest in Los Angeles in six years, with 4.08 inches of rain — 265% above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

