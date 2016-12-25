× Santa Monica Synagogue Vandalized During Hanukkah, Feces Smeared on Window Near Menorah Display

When Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz arrived at his Santa Monica synagogue on the second day of Hanukkah, he made an unpleasant discovery.

The front window was smeared with feces and rice, in close proximity to a menorah display.

The vandalism, which occurred Saturday night or Sunday morning, did not include any anti-Semitic messages. But officials at the Living Torah Center Chabad on Wilshire Boulevard suspect the building was targeted for religious reasons.

“This seems kind of intentional,” Assistant Rabbi Dovid Tenenbaum said on Sunday morning. “With a religious artifact in the window, we have to assume so.”

