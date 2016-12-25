× ‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Spending Christmas in ICU After ‘Cardiac Episode’

“Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was spending Christmas in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center two days after suffering a “cardiac episode” during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Hospital officials have provided no details of her condition but she appears to be seriously ill.

Fisher, 60, was rushed to the hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics shortly after noon, after her 11-hour flight touched down at LAX.

A source who was not authorized to discuss the incident said the actress was “in a lot of distress on the flight.”

