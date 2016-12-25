Several South L.A. Homes Without Water After Main Break; Large Hole Remains in Middle of Street

About 20 homes in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles are without water after a water main break Sunday morning, officials said.

The 8-inch cast iron water break apparently occurred about 4 a.m. near the 1200 block of West 69th Street.

A huge hole was in the middle of the street and the block was caked in mud after the incident.

The resident said Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to the scene, blocked off the hole in the area and left.

Laymand and Budlong streets are closed and the streets between 68th and 70th are being affected, Albert Rodriguez with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said.

Crews are at the scene as of about 9:30 a.m. assessing the situation.

A resident told KTLA the water in the area was turned off, and Rodriguez said it is unclear when the water will be back on.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.