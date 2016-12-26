Carson Family Left Without Christmas Presents After Truck Is Stolen from Kmart Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Carson family was left without Christmas presents after their truck was stolen from a Kmart parking lot while shopping on Christmas Eve.

The family was doing some last-minute shopping on Saturday and when they returned to the parking lot at 500 Carson Town Center Drive, the Chevrolet Silverado was gone.

The truck had all of their gifts, food for Christmas dinner and tools for work, Marquel King told KTLA.

"I feel very defeated, because you work so hard for what you buy," she said. "For someone to be heartless and so careless to just to take it, they don’t understand the ramifications of what they do."

She said the ordeal created a "hardship" for her family and that it hurt her to have to tell her children what happened.

King filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Silverado is a 2006 model and has the license plate number of 8G64418.

Anyone with information about the vehicle can alert local authorities.