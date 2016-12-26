Colorado Mother Gave 2 Young Sons Drugs Before Fatally Shooting Them, Killing Herself: Coroner

The death of a Colorado woman and her two young sons found with gunshot wounds inside a van in a Lone Tree parking lot last month was officially declared a murder-suicide late last week.

The designation was made by Douglas County Coroner Jill Romann, who determined Adam and Ethan Laber died of homicide by gunshot wounds and their mother, Jennifer Laber, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Denver-area television station KMGH reported Friday.

The autopsy for each also confirms that the boys were heavily drugged before their mother killed them, which their father hinted at in a Facebook post Thursday discussing his late wife’s depression.

Both boys had evidence of oxycodone, oxymorphone and diphenhydramine in their blood.

In the Thursday Facebook post, Ryan Laber wrote that his sons were in a “deep sleep” when they were killed.

The autopsy also confirmed Jennifer had a slew of health problems, was taking medication and had a history of depression. She had undergone weight loss surgery months before her death, which her husband said ended up furthering her depression because of the saggy skin left over.

Ryan Laber also said that she was a “tremendous” mom, but motherhood “turned into her greatest source of pain” and said that the only way she thought her pain could be resolved was in heaven.

“Going to heaven was just a next step to her,” he wrote. “So as an act to insure [sic] she could provide the best motherhood to her boys, she took them with, painlessly, while they were under a deep sleep.”

“Depression is a sickness,” he continued. “It is coercive and often operates in silence. There is no fault to lay blame.”