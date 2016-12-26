Comedian Ricky Harris, Known for Roles in ‘Dope’ and ‘Everybody Hates Chris,’ Dies at 54

Ricky Harris, a comedian known for both his racy stand-up act and his appearances in family-friendly fare such as the TV series “Everybody Hates Chris,” died Monday, his manager said. He was 54.

The cause was not immediately known. But Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers of Art/Work Entertainment, said Harris had suffered a heart attack two years ago.

Fellow performers posted condolences on social media, including comedians Sinbad and Cedric the Entertainer — the latter of whom Tweeted: “Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris.”

Harris, the son of a preacher, was raised in Long Beach. He made a name for himself as a performer on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in the 1990s with a pop culture-inflected routine that touched on subjects such as horror movie sound effects and movie sex.