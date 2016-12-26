Downey Market Offers Refunds After Bad Masa Ruins Customers’ Christmas Tamales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A longtime family-owned market in Downey is offering refunds Monday for any ingredients used in their customers’ Christmas tamales that were ruined by bad masa purchased at the store.

Downey police were called to the Amapola Market on Christmas Day when angry customers began showing and complaining that the store's masa made their tamales inedible.

“We’re not entirely sure what happened to the masa … we’re still investigating,” said Chief Financial Officer Carlos Galvan, whose family owns the chain of markets.

The bad masa resulted in the tamales not cooking properly, so Galvan said the store would be refunding not only the money for the masa, but the amount spent on all of the ingredients put into the tamales that were ruined. Even if some of those ingredients weren’t purchased at the Amapola market.

“Our first priority is to make sure that we have all our customers refunded for the trouble that they went through,” Galvan said.

Galvan said the market, which has been in the community for 55 years, would also work with customers who didn’t have their receipts.

“We’re going to get them their refund as well,” Galvan said, adding that this was the first time something like this has ever happened at the market.

“We’re devastated as well. As a family run operation, we just can’t even imagine how difficult it is for them,” Galvan said.

Long lines of customers were offered hot coffee as they waited outside the store Monday morning.

Although many were still upset about the ordeal, at least one woman was ready to forgive.

“They’re going to refund everything and everything will be OK,” the customer told KTLA.