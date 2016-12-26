Driver Killed in Crash Following High-Speed Pursuit in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brief, high-speed pursuit in South Los Angeles ended with a fatal crash in the Florence neighborhood Monday morning.

The pursuit began about 2:30 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Impala for running stop signs and driving erratically near the intersection of Morton Avenue and East 83rd Street, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Charles Chu said.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit, which lasted only about a minute but reached speeds near 100 mph, took place, Chu said.

The driver lost control of the car after hitting a couple of dips in the road at the intersection of East Manchester Avenue and South Central Avenue, Chu said.

The car veered to the right before crashing into a tree and a light pole, Chu said.

Video from the scene showed the car ended up on its side following the crash.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the seen.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.