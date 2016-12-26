Huntington Beach Police Buy 86-Year-Old Veteran New American Flag After His Is Damaged on Christmas Eve

Huntington Beach police officers banded together to buy a local Korean War veteran a new American flag after he called them on Christmas Eve to report that the one he had displayed in front of his home had been damaged.

The 86-year-old man was upset over what happened. He had apparently only wanted to make police aware of the incident, however, as he did not leave his contact information, according to a post on the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Facebook page.

Despite the minimal info, officers were able to identify and track down the veteran. The group then purchased an American flag, which they brought to his house on Lookout Lane on Christmas morning, according to the post.

Officers then assured the man that they would dispose of the damaged one “in accordance with proper flag etiquette,” the post stated.

The veteran told officers he believed the flag had been destroyed by vandals, but police say high winds likely caused the damage.

The department did not release the veteran’s name.