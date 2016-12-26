× Man Shot to Death in Inglewood on Christmas Day; Witnesses See 2 People Running From Area

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Inglewood that occurred on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 10800 block of Red Fern Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives discovered that witnesses saw two people running east on 109th Street after the shooting. They were only described as being male.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.