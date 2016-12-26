Man Who Allegedly Tried to Ram Riverside Officers With Car Shot by Police

A 24-year-old man who allegedly tried to ram two Riverside officers with his car was shot by police early Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:15 a.m. when two officers tried to stop a person in a reported stolen car near the intersection of Spruce and Mulberry streets, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

The driver sped away from the scene and a pursuit began. The driver eventually lost control of the car and hit a curb, police said.

The officers asked the driver to get out of the car, but he accelerated in reverse toward the officers and police said an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The driver then continued west on Spruce Street where he lost control and ran away. He was eventually found hiding inside a car in the backyard of a home in the area.

The suspect had been shot during the incident, but no officers were injured, police said.

The suspect, Ryan Rodriguez, of Riverside, was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, police said. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.