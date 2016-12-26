Rose Parade Preview #6 at Fiesta Parade Floats

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Fiesta Parade Floats.
Today, Gayle gave us a sneak peek of the following Rose Parade Floats:
Kaiser / “50 Years of Helping People Grow”
Occupational Therapy Association of California / “Celebrating a Century of Occupational Therapy”
The Fiesta Artists
*To learn more about Fiesta’s work on the Rose Parade, take a look at the company’s website: fiestaparadefloats.com
*To learn more about ALL of the 2017 Tournament of Roses activities, check the website: tournamentofroses.com
*The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla5
*Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:
Backstage at the Parade 6:00a
Parade Countdown 7:00a
Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a
Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman
If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.
Thank you for watching!
Gayle