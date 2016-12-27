1 Dead, 14 Others Injured After Crash Involving Bus and Car in Anaheim: Police

One person has died and 14 others were taken to a hospital after a car and a bus collided on an Anaheim street on Tuesday, police said.

The “major collision” occurred on Harbor Boulevard north of Ball Road, the Anaheim Police Department tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the car, who was initially reported to be in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries, was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities have not release the name of the deceased driver.

Fourteen people on the bus were transported to a hospital with injuries that the department described as “minor.”

The scene remained active after noon, and Harbor Boulevard was completely shut down in both directions between Ball and Vermont Avenue, police said.

It was not immediately known how long the lanes would be closed.

The location of the crash is a short distance from the 5 Freeway and down the street from the Disneyland Resort.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision.

No additional information has been released.