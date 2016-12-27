× 2 Children, 1 Man Critically Injured in Fire at South L.A. Home

A fire Tuesday night at a home in the Green Meadows area of South L.A. left two children and one man critically injured, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story home in the 800 block of East 11th Street around 9:05 p.m. to find heavy fire in the front of the residence, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The two children — 3-year-old twin boys — were in grave condition, while the man was in critical condition with burns to his face, authorities said. A woman was also transported to the hospital with an unspecified condition after being evaluated on scene, but her injuries were not life-threatening, LAFD said.

A total of 86 firefighters responded to the incident and were able to extinguish the flames in 20 minutes, officials said. The fire was contained to the 3-bedroom home, according to fire personnel.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.