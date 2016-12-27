71-Year-Old N.J. Woman, Great Granddaughter Disappear on Way to See Family on Christmas Eve

Authorities and family members are searching for a 71-year-old woman and her 5-year-old great granddaughter who haven’t been seen since they left New Jersey on Christmas Eve for a planned holiday visit in North Carolina.

Barbara Briely and great granddaughter LaMyra Briely left Mays Landing, New Jersey on their way to Morven, North Carolina on Saturday but never made it to their destination, according to the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

The two were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, and appeared to be in good health.

Joanna Strange, a clerk at the gas station, told KTLA sister station WTVR that she spoke with Barbara Briely on Christmas Eve.

The great grandmother asked for the address of the Exxon and needed help using the map on her phone, Strange said.

Barbara Briely was in the store for about 30 minutes as the child sat out in the car, Strange told WTVR.

“I was hoping she made it safely and now I hear this story of the poor woman missing with her great-granddaughter,” Strange told WTVR.

Family members said the two should have arrived in North Carolina by 11 p.m. but calls to Barbara Briely’s cell phone go straight to voice mail.

The two were reported missing the next day, according to the Police Department.

Attempts to track the cellphone have been unsuccessful because it is either off or powered down, WTVR reported.

Barbara Briely has no history of medical issues and was familiar with the route to North Carolina, WTVR reported.

She was driving a silver 2014 Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey license plate C80ELS, according to the Police Department.

Barbara Briely was described as African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

Five-year-old LaMyra Briely was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray camouflage hoodie, WTVR reported.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call the Police Department at 609-625-2700 ext.578.