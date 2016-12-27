Arrests Made After at Least 40 Cars Stolen From Torrance Dealership Overflow Lot, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of cars have been stolen from a Torrance car dealership overflow lot, resulting in multiple arrests, police said Tuesday.

The vehicles, parked an off-site lot used by Nissan and Infiniti dealers, began disappearing about six weeks ago.

The Daily Breeze first reported the story, saying that the thefts occurred after two dealerships leased the parking lot at a former Costco store on Skypark Drive.

After a police pursuit of one of the stolen vehicles pointed to the car’s theft from the lot, the dealerships did an inventory, the Breeze reported.

The results were shocking, Barry Wishengrad, managing general partner of Infiniti of South Bay and Nissan of South Bay, told the newspaper.

“I was upset,” Wishengrad said. “I’m trying to run a business and I’ve got thieves stealing my cars.”

Gang members broke into lockboxes attached to each vehicle, grabbing the keys hidden inside, and driving the unregistered vehicles away, police said.

“They were using them to commit other crimes. They are stripping them down for various parts,” Torrance Police Department Lt. Robert Watt said. “They’re using them to joyride every once in a while, or they’re selling them to criminals that are using them in crimes themselves.”

About 15 people have been arrested, and around 30 vehicles recovered.

Dealership overflow lots can commonly hold up to 500 vehicles, and missing cars wouldn’t necessarily be noticed unless there was a regular inventory being done, Watt said.

New security measures have been implemented since the thefts, Wishengrad told KTLA.

Redondo Beach police helped Torrance police in the investigation.