Authorities Look for Man Who Allegedly Broke Into Palmdale Home, Stole Christmas Presents From Under Tree

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly broke into a Palmdale home and stole Christmas gifts from under a tree before the holiday last week.

The incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 23 in a home along the 1200 block of East Avenue S, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

The man entered the home, pulled out a backpack from under his shirt and began taking “several items,” according to the news release.

The apparent victim of the burglary shared surveillance video of the incident on Facebook and said gifts for his in-laws were stolen, along with his PlayStation 4 and video games.

In the post, he wrote his girlfriend’s purse was also stolen, but it didn’t have money in it.

The video shows the man taking items from a desk, where the camera was located, before he went to the tree and put presents in his backpack.

The burglar is described as being black, between the ages of 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds, officials said.

He also has sideburns and was wearing a black and white striped shirt, a red and black flannel jacket, light-colored sweatpants, a red and black hat and black “Beats” earphones around his neck.

Anyone with information about the incident or the alleged thief can call 661-272-2456, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.