Big Rig Topples Over on 15 Freeway in Fontana Area Amid High Winds in Region

As high winds whipped around the region Tuesday, a big rig toppled over on the 15 Freeway in the Fontana area, temporarily blocking several lanes on the roadway and prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the northbound 15 south of Sierra Avenue, according to CHP's incident log. A SigAlert was issued, as the trailer blocked or partially blocked three lanes of the freeway.

The closures last for more than an hour before the semi-truck was uprighted and the lanes were reopened, according to Caltrans.

Authorities have not released any information about possible injuries.

The crash occurred as gusty Santa Ana winds were forecast to continue in Southern California through at least Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted the blustery conditions could create potentially hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

"High winds today oversize vehicles not recommended," Caltrans District 8 tweeted, along with a photo of the semi-truck on its side and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

A short time later, Caltrans in a tweet discouraged high profile vehicles from traveling through the Inland Empire and desert regions, citing a high wind advisory.

About an hour before the crash, CHP had also warned of a wind advisory on the 15 Freeway around nearby Foothill Boulevard.

