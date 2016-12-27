‘He Thought His Daddy Had Flown Down From Heaven’: Alabama Boy, 2, Receives Special Christmas Gift at Father’s Gravesite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 2-year-old boy who went to visit his father's gravesite in Fort Payne, Alabama, after opening gifts on Christmas Day received a big surprise, KTLA sister station WHNT in Huntsville.

The boy's father, Cody Wells, died last April after he drove off the road late one night and struck a tree. Wells left behind a wife, Danielle Ogle, and a young son, Braxton Wells.

"He works for the police department. Of course I thought it was Cody coming to the door because he forgot his keys or something, and I opened up the door and it was them. They told me he had a wreck, and he didn't make it," Ogle said in an interview with the television station.

Braxton Wells and his mother visit Cody's gravesite every day for lunch. On Christmas Day, they were greeted with a surprise gift at his grave.

"The first thing that he said when he opened up the present was, 'Mommy I'm so excited to know what my daddy has left me'... because he thought his daddy had forgotten him and that daddy had forgotten to leave him a present.""The first thing that he said when he opened up the present was, 'Mommy I'm so excited to know what my daddy has left me'... because he thought his daddy had forgotten him and that daddy had forgotten to leave him a present." Ogle said.

Chris Blake, who designed the headstone, left the box of toys on the site as a gift from Braxton's father.

"He thought that his daddy had flew down from Heaven to surprise him," Ogle told WHNT of the surprise. "It's very special to know that there are good people still out in this world that want to do nice things for other people."

Braxton and Danielle have left toys at the site so that the little boy can still play with his father, and having the new toy cars added was very special to them, she said.

"Just to see the smile on his face meant the world to me, because he's been a very unhappy little boy for a long time," Ogle added.