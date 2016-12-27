LAPD Seeks Hyde Park Hit-and-Run Driver, Passenger Who Left 35-Year-Old Cyclist in Critical Condition

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles, and LAPD is asking for helping finding the motorist.

The victim, who has not been identified, was riding a motorized bicycle westbound on 48th Street at Ninth Avenue in Hyde Park when he was struck.

A car that was parked on 48th Street pulled away from the curb and immediately made a left onto Ninth Avenue, striking the oncoming bicyclist about 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to an Los Angeles Police Department news release and surveillance video.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where police said he was listed in critical condition.

The vehicle, described as a burgundy or red Oldsmobile Cutlass four-door sedan from model years 1997 to 1999, didn’t stop and fled the scene.

The driver is a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, between 180 and 200 pounds, with dark hair, police said. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

A passenger who was in the car was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and a mustache. He wore a long-sleeve red shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

LAPD released surveillance video showing both the crash and the driver and passenger in a store.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500 or, after-hours, 877-527-3247. Anonymous tipsters may call 800-222-8477.