Ohio Mom Pulled Over for DUI Handed Wine-Filled Sippy Cup to 5-Year-Old in Backseat, Police Say

An Ohio mother is facing several charges after being pulled over on suspicion of DUI and allegedly handing a wine-filled sippy cup to a 5-year-old child in the back seat.

A concerned citizen called police after seeing a vehicle driving erratically Friday in Loveland, Ohio, television station WCPO reported.

The caller followed the vehicle for several minutes until police arrived and pulled the driver over.

In the car was 27-year-old Elizabeth Floyd, of Goshen, who admitted to handing a sippy cup of wine to a 5-year-old child in the car as an officer approached her window, WCPO reported citing court records.

A breathalyzer test recorded Floyd’s a blood alcohol content at .169.

“It boggles me as to why she would even do that,” Stacey Endicott, a neighbor of Floyd’s in Goshen, told WCPO.

“It’s stupidity. Like, why would you risk being in a car, let alone drunk by yourself — to actually having a child inside the car as well and giving them a cup of wine? I just don’t understand what was going through her mind, other than complete stupidity,” Endicott said.

Floyd was charged with endangering children, driving under the influence and failing to drive in marked lanes, according to WCPO.

She is free on bond after a weekend court appearance.