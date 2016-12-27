× ‘Star Wars’ Co-Stars, Others React to Carrie Fisher’s Death

“Star Wars” fans and the entertainment world lost Hollywood royalty when actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday. She was 60.

The actress, best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the massively popular space saga, died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London.

Fisher’s co-stars and others in Hollywood, joined by legions of heartbroken fans, took to social media Tuesday to pay tribute to a woman who played one of the most iconic roles in movie history, and then went on to achieve much more.

Some of Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-stars, like Anthony Daniels, who plays the droid C-3PO, and Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian, went online to share their sadness over the loss.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, tweeted a photo of Fisher and added, “no words.”

Dan Aykroyd, who starred alongside Fisher in “The Blues Brothers,” said that his “Blues Sister” was “beautiful, brilliant, funny, wise, kind, and generous.”

Sharon Horgan, who starred with Fisher in the Amazon original series “Catastrophe,” shared a photo of Fisher on Instagram, saying “Carrie was my friend.” Horgan, who co-created the series, described Fisher as being ” the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I’ve ever met.”

Beyond the galaxy far, far away, Fisher was also a script doctor on movies such as “The Wedding Singer” and “Sister Act,” and people remembered her for that as well.

Others paid tribute to Fisher by noting that she was an advocate for mental health and saying that her true legacy was her openness about her struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

"Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic – Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies." — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) December 27, 2016

KTLA’s Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this story.