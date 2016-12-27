Suspect Arrested in Connection With Robbery of 90-Year-Old Man at Westfield Mall in Culver City

Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for ripping the gold chains off a 90-year-old man’s neck and throwing him to the ground before making off with his jewelry and wallet at a Culver City mall, authorities said Tuesday.
Los Angeles resident Thomas Bernoudy was arrested Dec. 22 without incident at a gas station near his home after surveillance footage and tips led detectives to identify him as the main suspect in the crime, according to a statement from the Culver City Police Department.
Bernoudy is accused in the Nov. 16 incident that took place around 12:20 p.m. in the food court at Westfield Culver City, officers said. On Tuesday the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 21-year-old with one count each of robbery and elder abuse in connection with the crime.
Authorities also identified Bernoudy as a documented gang member, the release states, and arrest records show he previously had a felony charge in 2015. Investigators said they are “confident that Bernoudy is the person responsible for this crime.”
The 90-year-old victim who was pushed to the ground as his jewelry and wallet were taken was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.