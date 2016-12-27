Suspect Arrested in Connection With Robbery of 90-Year-Old Man at Westfield Mall in Culver City

Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for ripping the gold chains off a 90-year-old man’s neck and throwing him to the ground before making off with his jewelry and wallet at a Culver City mall, authorities said Tuesday.

Los Angeles resident Thomas Bernoudy was arrested Dec. 22 without incident at a gas station near his home after surveillance footage and tips led detectives to identify him as the main suspect in the crime, according to a statement from the Culver City Police Department.

Bernoudy is accused in the Nov. 16 incident that took place around 12:20 p.m. in the food court at Westfield Culver City, officers said. On Tuesday the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 21-year-old with one count each of robbery and elder abuse in connection with the crime.

Authorities also identified Bernoudy as a documented gang member, the release states, and arrest records show he previously had a felony charge in 2015. Investigators said they are “confident that Bernoudy is the person responsible for this crime.”

The 90-year-old victim who was pushed to the ground as his jewelry and wallet were taken was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.

33.985441 -118.395128