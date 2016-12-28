× 15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run; Driver Sought

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 15-year-old girl as she was crossing a road this week in the Santa Clarita area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The teen was walking across the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country about 8:40 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a vehicle, according to a sheriff’s news release.

“Traffic investigators believe the female pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes of Sierra Highway, when she was struck. She was wearing dark colored sweatpants and a black sweatshirt at the time,” the release stated.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

The vehicle fled the scene following the collision.

Based on information the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station received from callers, investigators believe the driver may have been a Hispanic male with a mustache and goatee, according to the release. His clothing was described as “flannel.”

A description of the vehicle was not provided.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley Station’s Traffic Division at 661-255-1121.

Those preferring to leave a tip anonymously are encouraged to call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 1-800-222-8477, or going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.