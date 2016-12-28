Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside Loma Linda Home With Woman: Officials

An armed man has barricaded himself in a Loma Linda home with a woman Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. near Barton Road and New Jersey Street.

Cindy Bachman, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s department, tweeted that the man is a parolee and is armed with a long gun.

Officials were making announcements to the man and later discovered a woman is inside the home and is “being held against her will,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

It is unclear why the man barricaded himself or what he is on parole for.

Barricaded subj. in Loma Linda; Making PA announcements to Adult male armed with a long gun, Parolee at Large, SED onscene — Cindy Bachman (@SBCSDcbachman) December 28, 2016

#lomalinda #swat deps have confirmed an adult female is inside the residence with the barricaded suspect and is being held against her will — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 28, 2016

#swat team enroute to Barricaded suspect in residence near Barton x New Jersey in #lomalinda. Stay clear of area. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/BdeprYGuIk — Lt. John Walker (@SBCSDjwalker) December 28, 2016