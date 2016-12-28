Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside Loma Linda Home With Woman: Officials

An armed man has barricaded himself in a Loma Linda home with a woman Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.
The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. near Barton Road and New Jersey Street.
Cindy Bachman, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s department, tweeted that the man is a parolee and is armed with a long gun.
Officials were making announcements to the man and later discovered a woman is inside the home and is “being held against her will,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.
It is unclear why the man barricaded himself or what he is on parole for.
34.048347 -117.261153