Debbie Reynolds Dies at Age 84 a Day After Her Daughter Carrie Fisher Dies

Debbie Reynolds dies at 84, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher’s death

12th February 1972: American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher. (Photo by Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

A day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has died, Variety has reported Wednesday.

Reynolds, 84, was taken from a home that Fisher owns to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Times reported. She had complained of breathing problems.

Reynolds rose to stardom for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain” in 1952.

