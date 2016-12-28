Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Beverly Hills Hospital With Breathing Problems One Day After Daughter’s Death

Posted 2:58 PM, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 03:17PM, December 28, 2016

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after falling ill, a source with knowledge of the case said.

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The emergency comes a day after Reynolds’ daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, died after a heart episode on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

No official information was available about the 84-year-old’s condition, but the source said Reynolds was complaining of breathing problems.

Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s top actresses and singers in the 1950s and 1960s, and a celebrity whose sometimes rocky personal life was chronicled by the media. She continued to act regularly into the 1990s.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com. 

Related stories