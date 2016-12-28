Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Beverly Hills Hospital With Breathing Problems One Day After Daughter’s Death

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after falling ill, a source with knowledge of the case said.

The emergency comes a day after Reynolds’ daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, died after a heart episode on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

No official information was available about the 84-year-old’s condition, but the source said Reynolds was complaining of breathing problems.

Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s top actresses and singers in the 1950s and 1960s, and a celebrity whose sometimes rocky personal life was chronicled by the media. She continued to act regularly into the 1990s.

