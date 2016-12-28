Fans, Celebrities Mourn Loss of Iconic Actress Debbie Reynolds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Debbie Reynolds' death shook Hollywood Wednesday night.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon. She died just one day after her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Tributes began overflowing on social media after news of her death.

"Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016," William Shatner wrote.

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana tweeted, "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF."

Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres sent her condolences. "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love," she tweeted.

Reynolds was a frequent guest for Larry King's talk show. He said, "Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her."

Albert Brooks, who played the son of Reynolds' character in the 1996 film "Mother," sent his respects to Reynolds' family, including granddaughter. "Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie (Lourd)," he wrote.

The Twitter account of Carrie Fisher's dog, Gary, said, "Mommy's mom is gone now. :( RIP #DebbieReynolds."

Anna Kendrick tweeted a picture of Reynolds crying in "Singin' in the Rain" and wrote, "American treasure."

"My favorite Debbie Reynolds recording. She was one of the last of the true H'wood talents: actress, singer, dancer," wrote Seth MacFarlane.

"Hamilton" writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda posted a gif of an elegant Reynolds from her Hollywood heyday, writing, "I'll never say no to you."

Singer Miley Cyrus tweeted: "wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go..."

Fisher rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s and became one of Hollywood's most iconic leading ladies.

Reynolds made her film debut in the 1950 musical, "Three Little Words," for which later she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Reynolds went on to star in hits such as "Singin' in the Rain," "The Singing Nun" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, told CNN: "My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie ... She's with Carrie now."